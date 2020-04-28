WFP Myanmar COVID-19 Situation Report #03, 27 April 2020

Highlights

• WFP continues its emergency food and nutrition assistance to 7,500 migrant returnees in quarantine centres, at the request of local authorities.

• WFP is introducing remote monitoring in its operational areas to track the food and nutrition security situation of WFP-supported beneficiaries.

• WFP is chartering a series of flights connecting Yangon to Kuala Lumpur for humanitarian workers and cargo.

• WFP is promoting the use of its newly established Consolidation Hub in Guangzhou, China to humanitarian partners for storing and forwarding COVID-19 related humanitarian cargo.

Situation

• According to the Ministry of Health and Sports, there are 146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Myanmar as of 27 April, including five deaths.

• To contain the spread of COVID-19, the Government of Myanmar has issued a nationwide order that restricts gatherings of five or more people. A curfew order has also been imposed until further notice in nine out of 14 states and regions in Myanmar, including the capital Nay Pyi Taw and the commercial hub Yangon.

• WFP market price monitoring in early April shows that: