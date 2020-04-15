WFP Myanmar COVID-19 Situation Report #02, 13 April 2020

Highlights

• WFP is coordinating with other UN agencies to conduct a joint socio-economic impact assessment of COVID-19 on Myanmar.

• WFP continues to provide food and nutrition assistance to 7,500 migrant returnees placed under quarantine.

• WFP is actively engaging the humanitarian community in Myanmar in collecting and disseminating information on logistics coordination and supply chain.

• WFP is on standby to provide further information and communications technology support to the Government and humanitarian partners.