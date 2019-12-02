WFP Myanmar Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

625,900 people assisted in October 2019

US$ 1.2 million cash-based transfers made

3,800 mt of food distributed

US$ 23.9 million six months (November 2019 – April 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• Emergency Relief & Nutrition

Rakhine: With increased military activity and new displacements, the ongoing armed conflict continued to cause insecurity in the region in October. New internal displacements were reported in Sittwe, Myebon, Minbya and Buthidaung townships.

In northern Rakhine, WFP responded by providing emergency food assistance to 2,000 newly displaced people, complementing the Government’s rice distributions. In addition, WFP continued to assist 97,400 food-insecure people from 176 Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu villages in Buthidaung and Maungdaw townships. WFP provided 18,700 children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and lactating women (PLW) with fortified blended food through nutrition interventions in northern Rakhine.

In central Rakhine, WFP’s emergency food assistance reached 3,500 people displaced by the ongoing armed conflict in Kyauk Taw, Minbya, Myebon, Pauk Taw and Sittwe townships. In addition, WFP provided 128,000 food-insecure people with life-saving food and cash assistance. WFP also continued to assist 4,400 of the most vulnerable people from 73 villages in Rathedaung Township with lean- season support. WFP’s nutrition assistance reached 5,200 PLW and 25,000 children aged 6-59 months in central Rakhine.

Kachin: Following relative stability throughout most of this year, armed clashes broke out in Mohnyin Township, though no new displacements were reported. WFP continued to assist 43,000 displaced people in Kachin State with cash-based transfers. WFP also provided cash for six-month food rations to 110 internally displaced people from Bhamo, Momauk and Mansi townships, who decided to return to their home villages. WFP nutrition assistance continued to reach over 1,900 PLW and children aged 6-23 months

Shan: As the security situation improved, WFP regained access to some conflict-affected communities in the northernmost Kokang Self-Administered Zone, which were out of reach in September. WFP assisted 4,800 people with emergency relief distributions there. WFP also reached a further 7,100 displaced people across northern Shan State. WFP’s nutrition assistance benefitted 2,400 PLW and children aged 6-23 months.

• HIV and TB: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 2,600 people living with HIV and tuberculosis in Kachin, Kayin, Mon, Shan and Rakhine states, and Yangon Region.

• School Feeding: WFP provided nutritional snacks or hot meals to 296,300 children from primary schools and early childhood care and development centres in 11 out of 14 states and regions across Myanmar. The school meals programme was expanded to Kyaukme and Lashio townships in Shan State, reaching an additional 2,300 students with hot meals.

• Community Asset Creation: WFP supported 2,900 people through cash or food assistance, in exchange for their work on seven community asset projects in Chin, Rakhine and Shan states and in Magwe Region.

These completed projects include the construction of a road, contour trench and rainwater tank, the provision of fuel-efficient stoves, the establishment of school gardens, and the renovation of a dike.

• Nutrition in non-emergency areas: WFP’s nutrition interventions benefited over 5,600 children aged 6-59 months and PLW from Chin State, Magwe Region,

Sagain Region and Yangon peri-urban areas.