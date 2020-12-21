WFP Myanmar Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

555,000 people assisted in November 2020

2,800 mt of food distributed

US$ 2.8 million in cash-based transfers made

US$ 44.9 million in net funding requirements for all operations over next six months (December 2020 – May 2021)

Operational Updates

• Government approval and endorsement of key national school feeding policy documents: Following extensive collaboration among WFP and different government ministries, the Strategic Guidelines for National School Meal Programme and the School Feeding Multi-Year Work Plan (2020-2022) have been officially approved by the Ministry of Health and Sports. These key documents will support the implementation of a nutrition-sensitive approach to education and encourage active community participation. It marks a key milestone towards a progressive expansion of nationally-owned, sustainable school meals programmes in Myanmar.

• Response to COVID-19: In November, WFP’s short-term food and nutrition assistance has reached a cumulative total of 88,400 people, including 74,100 returning migrants in 11 out of 14 states and regions. In Yangon Region, WFP started providing nutritious meals for some 4,000 people for a month at a government-managed quarantine centre, including the elderly, people with disabilities and those requiring special care.

WFP also operated five weekly international flights connecting Yangon, Vientiane and Kuala Lumpur, as well as two domestic humanitarian flights from Yangon to Sittwe, central Rakhine State in November. These arrangements will remain in place until regular international and domestic commercial flights are resumed. (Please refer to COVID-19 Situation Report #13 for further details).

• Chin and Rakhine: In southern Chin State, WFP provided emergency food and nutrition assistance to 8,300 internally displaced people (IDP) in Paletwa and Samee towns. WFP also delivered cash assistance to some 900 IDPs in the isolated rural villages in Meeza Town. WFP is planning to provide lean season support to 4,500 vulnerable people from the host community in Paletwa Town in December.

In central Rakhine, during November, WFP distributed electronic cash transfers to 36,050 newly-displaced people affected by ongoing conflict between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army. In addition, WFP provided two-month rations of food and cash assistance to 140,050 food-insecure people, including 25,600 children aged 6-59 months and 5,100 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) with fortified blended food.

In northern Rakhine, WFP assisted 100,900 people with emergency food and nutrition assistance, including 18,100 children aged 6-59 months and 3,200 PLW.

• Kachin and Shan: In November, WFP provided relief assistance to 21,000 IDPs in Kachin State and 16,750 IDPs in northern Shan State, complemented by nutrition interventions.

• Yangon peri-urban areas: At the request of the Ministry of Health and Sports, WFP plans to expand its treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) programme in Shwe Pyi Thar Township, one of the poorest localities in Yangon Region, in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, WFP is in discussion with the Yangon Regional Government to identify an appropriate targeted response to address emerging food security and nutrition needs of the most vulnerable people impacted by COVID-19.

Challenges

• In November, WFP was not able to move high-energy biscuits as planned for some 6,900 schoolchildren in rural townships in Kachin State due to lack of travel authorisations, which have been successfully obtained in early December.

• WFP urgently needs US$ 31.4 million to ensure uninterrupted live-saving food and nutrition assistance to more than 300,000 IDPs and other vulnerable people in Myanmar until May 2021.