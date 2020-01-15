WFP Myanmar Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

661,500 people assisted in November 2019

US$ 1.3 million cash-based transfers made 4,000 mt of food distributed

US$ 26.4 million six months (December 2019 – May 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• Approved Budget Revision to Country Strategic Plan The fourth budget revision to WFP’s Country Strategic Plan (2018-2022) was approved by WFP and FAO leadership. The revised five-year budget, amounting to US$ 425 million, reflects WFP’s increased needs, mainly in the conflict-affected areas, as well as the expansion in cash requirements in several programmes.

• Emergency Relief & Nutrition

Rakhine: Intensified armed conflict is causing insecurity and new internal displacements in Sittwe, Myebon,

Minbya and Buthidaung townships. In northern Rakhine,

WFP provided emergency food assistance to 830 newly displaced people, complementing the Government’s rice distributions. Despite the temporary suspension of food transportation due to security reasons, WFP assisted 107,600 food-insecure people from 187 Muslim,

Buddhist and Hindu villages in Buthidaung and Maungdaw townships. WFP provided 18,900 children aged 6-59 months and 3,100 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) with fortified blended food through nutrition interventions.

In central Rakhine, WFP’s emergency food assistance reached 4,500 people displaced by the ongoing armed conflict in Kyauktaw, Minbya, Myebon, Pauktaw and Sittwe townships. WFP also provided cash assistance to 600 newly displaced people in Paletwa Township of Chin State. In addition, WFP provided 128,000 food-insecure people with life-saving food and cash assistance, and continued to assist 4,500 of the most vulnerable people from 73 villages in Rathedaung Township with support to help them through the critical lean season. WFP’s nutrition assistance reached 25,000 children aged 6-59 months and 5,200 PLWs.

Kachin: WFP continued to assist 43,000 displaced people with cash-based transfers. WFP also provided cash for six-month food rations to 54 internally displaced people from Bhamo, Momauk, Myitkyina and Shweku townships, who elected to return to their home villages. WFP nutrition assistance continued to reach 1,250 children aged 6-23 months and 1,220 PLWs.

Shan: WFP distributed food and cash to 12,900 people displaced across northern Shan State. WFP’s nutrition assistance benefited 1,600 children aged 6-23 months and 800 PLWs.

• *HIV and TB: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 2,900 people living with HIV and tuberculosis in Kachin, Kayin, Mon, Shan and Rakhine states, and Yangon Region.