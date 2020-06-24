WFP Myanmar Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

448,000 people assisted in May 2020

4,575 mt of food distributed in May 2020

US$ 1.4 million in cash-based transfers made in May 2020

US$ 28.6 million in net funding requirements over next six months (June - November 2020)

Operational Updates

• Response to COVID-19: Since late March, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 34,800 returning migrants placed under quarantine in Kayin,

Mon, Shan states and Tanintharyi and Yangon regions, as requested by the authorities. In terms of social protection, WFP is taking an active role in supporting government efforts in immediate and medium-to-long term socio-economic interventions. WFP is seeking to support the further scale up of the Government’s maternal and child cash-based transfers programme beyond internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

As for common services support, with the US$ 1 million contribution from the Myanmar Humanitarian Fund, WFP has started coordinating the joint procurement of key hygiene and personal protective equipment for use by its staff and six UN/NGO partners. Furthermore, WFP is in the process of expanding the storage capacity in its Sittwe warehouse and replenishing emergency logistics stocks in preparation for the monsoon season in Myanmar (Please refer to COVID-19 Situation Report #5 and #6 for further details).

• Rakhine and Chin: WFP received the green light from the authorities at the national level to deliver and preposition six months of emergency food assistance for conflict-affected and largely cut-off communities in Paletwa and Samee towns in Chin State.

Across Rakhine State, despite a volatile security situation in areas with ongoing clashes between the Myanmar military and ethnic armed group the Arakan Army, WFP reached 27,100 newly-displaced people with emergency food assistance in May. In northern Rakhine, WFP assisted 135,700 conflict-affected people with emergency food and nutrition assistance, including 4,300 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and 24,400 children aged 6-59 months in Buthidaung and Maungdaw townships. Meanwhile, in central Rakhine, WFP provided 130,500 food-insecure people with food and cash assistance, including 26,500 children aged 6-59 months and 5,200 PLW with fortified blended food.

• Yangon peri-urban areas: WFP, in collaboration with UNICEF, is planning to jointly scale up nutrition support to address acute malnutrition among the extremely poor and vulnerable populations living in the peri-urban areas of Yangon.

• Kachin and Shan: Given its expertise on using distribution systems in IDP camps, WFP supported the Department of Social Welfare in distributing cash topups for 1,400 PLW and children aged 6-23 months in IDP camps in Kachin and Shan states. WFP plans to reach 2,000 PLW and children aged 6-23 months in the second batch of distributions. Meanwhile, WFP is collaborating with the Department of Social Welfare on developing communications materials on the cash topup, to be disseminated with the beneficiaries and their communities.