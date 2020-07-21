WFP Myanmar Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

409,200 people assisted in June 2020

1,543 mt of food distributed in June 2020

US$ 2.7 million in cash-based transfers made in June 2020

US$ 35.22 million in net funding requirements for all operations over next six months (July - December 2020)

Operational Updates

• Response to COVID-19: Since April, WFP has provided short-term food and nutrition assistance to 36,000 returning migrants for a 21-day period while they are in government-managed quarantine sites in 8 of 14 states and regions, as requested by the authorities.

WFP delivered one-time cash assistance (US$ 5.70 per student) in lieu of school meals in June to 20,300 school children during school closures due to COVID19. As for common services support, since 10 May,

WFP has operated eight aid flights linking Yangon and Kuala Lumpur, bringing in medical and hygiene supplies and providing access to humanitarian and development workers. (Please refer to COVID-19 Situation Report #7 for further details).

• Rakhine and Chin: With the approval of the Government at union and state levels, WFP is in the process of arranging the delivery of food assistance to cover monsoon season needs in conflict-affected Samee, Paletwa and Meeza towns in southern Chin State. Challenges include the unpredictable security context, and the road conditions due to heavy rains.

Across Rakhine State, despite a volatile security situation due to ongoing clashes between the Myanmar military and an ethnic armed group the Arakan Army, WFP reached 27,000 newly-displaced people with emergency food assistance in June. In central Rakhine, WFP provided 134,800 food-insecure people with food and cash assistance, including 29,600 children aged 6-59 months and 5,200 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) with fortified blended food.

• Kachin and Shan: In Kachin, in June WFP assisted 36,300 displaced people with cash-based transfers,and provided fortified blended food to 1,230 children aged 6-23 months and 2,030 PLW. In northern Shan, WFP’s monthly relief assistance reached 10,600 people with food/cash, whereas its nutrition assistance reached 2,830 children aged 6-23 months and 1,500 PLW.

• Community Engagement Mechanism: In June, WFP launched a countrywide Community Engagement Mechanism (CEM), which replaces the Complaints and Feedback Mechanism. The CEM aims to establish timely and effective accountability to affected populations, where WFP and its partners and beneficiaries can more actively engage together through verbal and written channels. The CEM has also been rolled out in quarantine centres, which enables beneficiaries to have remote contact with WFP.

• Yangon peri-urban areas: In line with the resilience building activities under the UN Myanmar socioeconomic response to COVID-19, WFP is planning to implement a pilot asset creation and livelihoods project to support low-income households. Additional similar projects will be considered on upcoming feasibility assessments and new evidence of vulnerability caused by the impact of COVID-19.