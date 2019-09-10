WFP Myanmar Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

585,600 people assisted in July 2019

US$ 1 million cash-based transfers made

3,900 mt of food distributed

US$ 31.88 million six months (August 2019 – January 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• Emergency Relief & Nutrition

Rakhine: Temporary internal displacements were reported during July due to monsoon floods in central Rakhine and armed clashes in the north of the state.

In central Rakhine State, WFP’s nutrition assistance reached 5,200 PLW and 25,300 children under 5. Through emergency relief food assistance, WFP continued to assist 134,800 food-insecure people including 2,900 who were newly displaced. Through its lean season support, WFP extended its food and cash assistance to over 3,000 most vulnerable people in 55 villages.

In northern Rakhine State, WFP’s emergency relief assistance continued to reach 94,600 conflict-affected people including 1,300 newly displaced people from 145 Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu villages in Buthidaung and Maungdaw townships. In addition, WFP reached over 18,900 children under 5 years and pregnant and lactating women (PLW) through nutrition interventions.

Kachin: WFP expanded the coverage of E-Money (the transfer of emergency cash assistance via mobile phones) to reach 23 camps for internally displaced people in Myitkyina and Waingmaw townships, with plans to eventually cover all 42 camps. Emergency food assistance reached 49,000 displaced and flood-affected people in Kachin State through cash and E-Money transfers. WFP distributed two-months of nutrition rations in June to cover the needs of over 3,300 PLW and children under 2 in July.

Shan: Emergency relief distributions continued to support 15,100 beneficiaries from northern Shan State and conflictaffected villages in the northernmost part of KoKang SelfAdministered Zone. Over 1,700 PLW and children under 2 received nutrition assistance.

• School Feeding: WFP provided nutritional snacks or meals to 263,900 primary school children in 11 out of 14 states and regions in Myanmar. WFP has expanded the coverage of its school feeding assistance to include an additional 9,600 school children at 130 schools in Rakhine, Kachin, Mon, Kayah states and Thanintharyi Region.

• Community Asset Creation: WFP completed 24 out of 38 ongoing community asset creation projects in Rakhine and Shan states, the Naga Self-Administered Zone and the Wa Self-Administered Region. Projects include the construction of irrigational canals and rainwater collection tanks, the renovation of roads and dykes, and the development of terrace land and home and school gardens. Over 8,300 people benefitted from cash or food assistance from WFP.