18 Feb 2019

WFP Myanmar Country Brief, January 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (524 KB)

In Numbers

568,432 people assisted in January 2019

US$ 437,850 cash-based transfers made

4,020 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 30.18 m six months (February 2019 - July 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Rakhine: An intensification of armed clashes between the Myanmar military (Tatmadaw) and Arakan Army, a Rakhine ethnic armed group, in Rakhine and Chin states caused up to 6,000 new displacements of Rakhine and other ethnic people by the end of January. WFP has offered to the government its readiness to assist the newly displaced communities. WFP continued to collaborate with local authorities, other UN agencies and humanitarian actors in verifying the needs of the displaced people.

WFP continued providing emergency relief assistance to over 95,300 conflict-affected people from 179 Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu villages in Buthidaung and Maungdaw townships of northern Rakhine State. In central Rakhine, WFP reached over 112,300 food-insecure people. In northern Rakhine, WFP reached over 18,100 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and children under five years through nutrition interventions. In central Rakhine, over 5,200 PLWs and over 21,900 children under five years were reached.

Kachin: WFP continued to provide cash for emergency food assistance to over 45,700 IDPs from 108 camps in 12 townships of Kachin State. WFP continued to coordinate food security and livelihoods needs for IDPs in both government-controlled and non-government-controlled areas through its role as the Chair of the Kachin Food Security Sector.

Shan: WFP’s emergency relief distributions continued to support 8,000 beneficiaries from 18 IDP camps in northern Shan State, as well as 8,000 people from conflictaffected villages in the northernmost part of KoKang SelfAdministered Zone. Over 1,800 PLWs and children under two years in Shan State received nutrition assistance.

  • School Feeding: WFP continued to provide nutritional snacks or meals to over 289,700 primary school children from over 4,300 schools in Magwe, Mandalay, Sagaing and Tanintharyi regions and in Chin, Kachin, Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Rakhine and Shan states including Wa SelfAdministered Division.

  • Community Asset Creation: A total of 11 community asset creation projects were under implementation in Kayin State. Six field-level agreements (FLA) with cooperating partners were signed for implementation throughout 2019.

