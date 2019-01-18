WFP Myanmar Country Brief, December 2018

Operational Updates

Emergency Relief & Nutrition

Rakhine: Ongoing armed clashes between the Myanmar military (Tatmadaw) and Arakan Army, a Rakhine ethnic armed group, in Kyauktaw and Ponnagyun townships of central Rakhine State and in Buthidaung Township of northern Rakhine State caused over 3,000 new displacements in December. WFP collaborated with the government, other UN agencies and humanitarian actors in verifying the needs of the displaced people.

WFP continued providing emergency relief assistance to over 98,600 conflict-affected people from 184 Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu villages in Buthidaung and Maungdaw townships of northern Rakhine State. In central Rakhine, WFP reached over 112,600 food-insecure people from various communities. WFP’s treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) reached over 18,200 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and children under five years in northern Rakhine. In central Rakhine, over 4,700 PLWs and over 22,800 children under five years have been reached.

Kachin: WFP continued to provide cash for emergency food assistance to over 47,000 IDPs from 108 camps in 12 townships of Kachin State. Over 1,900 PLWs and children under two received nutrition assistance from WFP in the form of fortified blended foods aimed at stunting reduction. WFP continued to coordinate food security and livelihoods needs for IDPs in both government-controlled and non-government-controlled areas through its role as the Chair of the Kachin Food Security Sector.

Shan: WFP’s emergency relief distributions continued to support 7,100 beneficiaries from 18 IDP camps in northern Shan State, as well as 8,200 people from conflict- affected villages in the northernmost part of KoKang Self- Administered Zone. Over 2,200 PLWs and children under two years in Shan State received nutrition assistance.