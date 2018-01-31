31 Jan 2018

WFP Myanmar Country Brief, December 2017

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2017
preview
Download PDF (752.4 KB)

Highlights

• In Maungdaw District of Rakhine State, WFP reach ed 63,650 against 60,000 targeted people in December.

• In central Rakhine, w ith logistics support from the local authorities, WFP reached 100 percent of the targeted 114,000 beneficiaries during the December distribution cycle.

• For the first time since 25 August 2017, WFP international staff w ere granted access for food distribution monitoring in Rakhine State.

• WFP needs US $23.9 million to meet identified food assistance needs of the most vulnerable people countrywide though June 2018.

Operational Updates

• In Maungdaw District of Rakhine State, WFP continued food distributions in 133 villages in Buthidaung and Maungdaw Townships.
Under the December distribution cycle, WFP assisted 63,650 people , including 2,050 pregnant and lactating women and 9,02malnourished children under the age of five.
Consequently, 3,650 more than the planned 60,000 people were reached.

• With logistics support from the Rakhine State Government, WFP completed the Dec ember food distribution cycle in c entral Rakhine State , reaching 100 percent of the targeted 114,0 00 beneficiaries in Kyaukphyu, Kyauktaw, Meybon, Minbya, Mrauk U, Pauktaw, Rathedaung and Sittwe T ownships , including 5,890 pregnant and lactating women and 17,650 malnourished children under the age of five .
All distributions were monitored by WFP national staff .

• WFP contin ued to coordinate and cooperate closely with the local authorities for its operations in Rakhine . WFP international staff were granted access for food distribution monitoring in Buthidaung, Maungdaw and Mrauk U Townships. This was the first time WFP international personnel managed to visit field locations since 25 August 2017.

• According to the Inter - Sector Coordination Group, an estimated 6 88,0 00 people reportedly crossed the border from Maungdaw District of Myanmar into Bangladesh between 25 August 2017 and1 January 2018 .

• In Buthidaung, Minbya and Myebon Township s of Rakhine State, WFP completed 155 home garden nutrition - sensitive projects, one dyke renovation project and one dam construction project to improve community resilience and increase paddy cultivation. In Tedim and Tozang Townships of Chin State, WFP supporte d seven contour trench development projects and seven terrace land development projects to increase yields and crop production , and three road renovation projects to improve access to markets and health facilities.
In Lahe Township of Nagaland Self - Administrative Zone, WFP helped buil d an irrigation canal, renovated a road and completed 191 home garden projects.

• In December, WFP provided food and cash assistance to 549,915 people in Chin, Kachin,
Magway, Mon, Rakhine, Sagaing, Shan and Yangon reaching 6,713 more than planned people.

• In December, WFP received contribution in support of its operations in Myanmar from Canada (US$ 194,401), Germany (US$ 1,184,834 ), Japan Association for WFP ( US$ 268,144 ), Myanmar Humanitarian Fund (US$ 287,294) and Norway (US$ 07,460 ).

• Notwithstanding the unidenti fied needs that persisted in Maungdaw District , WFP’s funding shortfall amounted to USD 23.9 million to cover all identified food assistance needs of the internally displaced persons ( IDPs ) and other most vulnerable people though June 2018 .

• WFP Protracted Relief and Recovery Operation (PRRO 2013 - 2017) ended and being replaced with the new country strategic plan (CSP 2018 – 2022) which will continue providing food assistance to the most vulnerable populations while supporting national capacity building.

