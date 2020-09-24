WFP Myanmar Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

588,000 people assisted in August 2020

3,421 mt of food distributed

US$ 2.3 million in cash-based transfers made

US$ 36 million in net funding requirements for all operations over next six months (September 2020 - February 2021)

Operational Updates

• Response to COVID-19: Since April, as requested by the authorities, WFP has provided short-term food and nutrition assistance to 60,400 returning migrants for a 21-day period while they are in government-managed quarantine sites in 10 out of 14 states and regions.

In light of the August spike of COVID-19 cases in Rakhine State, WFP is finalizing an agreement with the authorities to provide short-term food assistance to government-managed quarantine sites in Ann,

Kyaukphyu, Kyauktaw, Minbya, Mrauk U, Myebon, Pauktaw and Sittwe townships in central Rakhine, to complement government resources. Meanwhile, WFP has reduced the physical presence of staff at offices, distribution points and warehouse to minimize the risk of virus transmissions. WFP is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Rakhine and working closely with national and local authorities in identifying potential food needs and logistics gaps should they arise.

WFP expanded the storage capacity of its Sittwe warehouse to accommodate up to 1,600 m3 of cargo.

WFP will make half of the storage capacity available for humanitarian and development partners if needed.

Further details on the COVID-19 response are indicated in COVID-19 Situation Report #10.

• Rakhine and Chin: Despite insecurity and challenging road conditions, WFP distributed emergency food and nutrition assistance to 4,800 internally displaced people (IDP) in Paletwa Town and 3,300 IDPs in Samee (east of Paletwa Town), southern Chin State. WFP continues to pursue further deliveries to Paletwa given the scale of food needs.

Across Rakhine State, WFP increased the monthly ration size of fortified blended food from 3 kg to 6 kg to pregnant and lactating women (PLW) to ensure their nutritional needs are adequately met.

In central Rakhine, WFP provided food and cash assistance to 135,300 food-insecure people. Among them, 31,500 children aged 6-59 months and 5,700 PLW also received fortified blended food. Despite a volatile security situation, WFP also provided emergency food assistance in August to 36,100 newly displaced people affected by the active conflict between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army, which is the highest number WFP has reached to date.

In northern Rakhine, WFP assisted 98,400 people with emergency food and nutrition assistance, including 17,200 children aged 6-59 months and 3,100 PLW in Buthidaung and Maungdaw townships.

• Kachin: Under the Government’s COVID-19 Economic Relief Plan (CERP), WFP assisted the Department of Disaster Management to distribute cash grants via e-money to approximately 16,900 IDPs in 33 IDP camps in Myitkyina and Waingmaw townships. Each IDP household received 40,000 Myanmar kyats (equivalent to USD 30).

• Yangon peri-urban areas: In August, WFP provided one-off distribution of 6 kg of fortified blended food to 1,500 PLW to boost their immune system.