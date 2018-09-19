19 Sep 2018

WFP Myanmar Country Brief, August 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (524.38 KB)

In Numbers

3,873 mt of food assistance distributed

US613,820 cash based transfers made

US$ 25.96 m six months (September 2018 - February 2019) net funding requirements

541,634 people assisted In August 2018

Operational Updates

  • Rakhine: WFP successfully completed August food distributions in Rakhine State. In Maungdaw District, WFP assisted 95,000 conflict-affected people, including 3,000 pregnant and lactating women and adolescent girls and 14,000 children under the age of five, from 217 Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu villages of Buthidaung and Maungdaw Townships. In central Rakhine, WFP reached 118,000 people with emergency relief food assistance. WFP also began distributing UNICEF-procured soap alongside food in northern Rakhine, leveraging WFP’s access and reach.

  • Kachin: WFP began assisting approximately 5,200 new IDPs from the August distribution cycle. All of these IDPs are newly displaced since armed clashes between the Tatmadaw and Kachin Independence Army intensified starting in early April. WFP also continued to coordinate new food and livelihood needs for resettled IDPs through its role as the Chair of the Kachin Food Security Sector. August was Nutrition Promotion Month. WFP Myitkyina conducted nutrition-related activities in two townships in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Sports and the Ministry of Education. WFP assisted a total of 87,700 beneficiaries in Kachin, of whom 48,000 received emergency relief assistance.

  • Shan: The overall security situation remained unstable, with fighting between ethnic armed organizations and the military in Nam Tu, Nam San, Kut Kai, Lashio and Nam Kham Townships. Around 900 people from villages in Namtu Township have been displaced to Hsipaw and Namtu townships due to armed clashes on 16 and 17 August. Additionally, more than 200 people were forced to flee their homes following flooding caused by heavy rainfall in northern Shan State’s Lashio Township. Emergency relief distributions reached 7,100 beneficiaries from 20 IDP camps in Shan State, as well as 8,200 people from conflict-affected villages in the northern most part KoKang Self-Administered Zone. A total of 56,800 people were assisted through all activities.

  • WFP secured US$1 million from UN CERF to support flood recovery operations and needs a further US$2 million for cash and cash-for-work assistance for flood recovery

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.