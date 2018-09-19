WFP Myanmar Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

3,873 mt of food assistance distributed

US613,820 cash based transfers made

US$ 25.96 m six months (September 2018 - February 2019) net funding requirements

541,634 people assisted In August 2018

Operational Updates

Rakhine: WFP successfully completed August food distributions in Rakhine State. In Maungdaw District, WFP assisted 95,000 conflict-affected people, including 3,000 pregnant and lactating women and adolescent girls and 14,000 children under the age of five, from 217 Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu villages of Buthidaung and Maungdaw Townships. In central Rakhine, WFP reached 118,000 people with emergency relief food assistance. WFP also began distributing UNICEF-procured soap alongside food in northern Rakhine, leveraging WFP’s access and reach.

Kachin: WFP began assisting approximately 5,200 new IDPs from the August distribution cycle. All of these IDPs are newly displaced since armed clashes between the Tatmadaw and Kachin Independence Army intensified starting in early April. WFP also continued to coordinate new food and livelihood needs for resettled IDPs through its role as the Chair of the Kachin Food Security Sector. August was Nutrition Promotion Month. WFP Myitkyina conducted nutrition-related activities in two townships in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Sports and the Ministry of Education. WFP assisted a total of 87,700 beneficiaries in Kachin, of whom 48,000 received emergency relief assistance.

Shan: The overall security situation remained unstable, with fighting between ethnic armed organizations and the military in Nam Tu, Nam San, Kut Kai, Lashio and Nam Kham Townships. Around 900 people from villages in Namtu Township have been displaced to Hsipaw and Namtu townships due to armed clashes on 16 and 17 August. Additionally, more than 200 people were forced to flee their homes following flooding caused by heavy rainfall in northern Shan State’s Lashio Township. Emergency relief distributions reached 7,100 beneficiaries from 20 IDP camps in Shan State, as well as 8,200 people from conflict-affected villages in the northern most part KoKang Self-Administered Zone. A total of 56,800 people were assisted through all activities.