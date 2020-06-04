WFP Myanmar Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

354,500 people assisted in April 2020

3,030 metric tonnes of food distributed

US$ 2.0 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 22.54 million six months (May - October 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• Response to COVID-19: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to over 10,000 migrant returnees under quarantine in Kayin, Mon and Yangon, as requested by the authorities. As for common services support, WFP regularly updated partners on supply chain information and engaged partners to utilize WFP’s newly established International Consolidation Hub in Guangzhou, China, and the WFP-managed UN Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD) in Subang, Malaysia, for transporting COVID-19 supplies (Please refer to Situation Report #2; #3 and #4 for further details).

• Rakhine and Chin: Months of fighting between the Myanmar military and the ethnic armed group, the Arakan Army, have left thousands of people in southern Chin State isolated and food-insecure.

WFP, in close coordination with the Chin State Government, provided emergency food and cash assistance to some 3,700 conflict-affected people in Paletwa Town. The WFP delivery of assistance was hampered by a security incident in which a convoy of WFP-contracted trucks came under attack by unidentified armed persons while en route to Paletwa.

Across Rakhine State, despite a volatile security situation, WFP reached 16,300 newly-displaced people. In northern Rakhine, WFP assisted 96,000 conflict-affected people in March with emergency food and nutrition assistance, including 3,100 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and 17,600 children aged 6-59 months in Buthidaung and Maungdaw townships. In central Rakhine, WFP provided 130,500 food-insecure people with food and cash assistance, including 19,600 children aged 6-59 months and 4,500 PLW who received fortified blended food.

• Kachin: WFP assisted 44,000 displaced people with cash-based transfers, in addition to providing fortified blended food to 1,200 children aged 6-23 months and 720 PLW.

• Shan: WFP distributed cash to 7,200 displaced people across northern Shan State. WFP’s monthly nutrition assistance benefited 2,750 children aged 6-23 months and 1,400 PLW.

• Yangon peri-urban areas: To allow more flexibility for beneficiaries in purchasing essential food, WFP transitioned to cash-based transfers in April to 400 people living with HIV and tuberculosis.