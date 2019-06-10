WFP Myanmar Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

324,672 people assisted in April 2019

US$ 668,560 cash-based transfers made

3,940 mt of food distributed

US$ 26.30 million six months (May - October 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• Emergency Relief & Nutrition

Rakhine: Internal displacements continued to increase across Rakhine, with 33,000 new displacements estimated by the end of April as a result of the ongoing armed conflict between the Myanmar military (Tatmadaw) and Arakan Army. WFP continued to assist the newly displaced people with plans to extend the assistance in the coming months.

WFP’s emergency relief assistance reached 92,570 conflictaffected people from 170 Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu villages in Buthidaung and Maungdaw townships in northern Rakhine State. In addition, WFP reached over 17,630 children under five years and pregnant and lactating women (PLW) through nutrition interventions. In central Rakhine, 4,820 PLW and 24,820 children under five were reached with nutrition interventions, and 128,090 food-insecure people received relief assistance.

Kachin: WFP successfully introduced E-Money – the transfer of cash for relief assistance through mobile phones – in four internally displaced camps in Myitkyina Township, expanding the use of E-Money to a total of ten IDP camps in Kachin State. WFP plans to expand E-Money coverage in Kachin State, leveraging technology to maximize efficiency in humanitarian assistance.

WFP continued to provide emergency food assistance to 43,720 displaced people in 12 townships in Kachin State through cash and E-Money transfers. Over 1,970 PLW and children under two received WFP’s nutrition assistance.

Shan: An unstable security situation persisted in northern Shan State with continued armed clashes and subsequent internal displacements. WFP’s emergency relief distributions continued to support 15,350 beneficiaries across northern Shan State as well as from conflictaffected villages in the northernmost part of KoKang SelfAdministered Zone. Over 2,150 PLWs and children under two received nutrition assistance.

• School Feeding: As the holiday season continued for government-run schools, WFP provided nutritional snacks or meals to 11,550 primary school children from 120 schools in Wa Self-Administered Division, an autonomous region in northeastern part of Myanmar. The National School Feeding Multi-Sectoral Technical Coordination Group met in early April to discuss ways to increase food and nutrition assistance to young students across Myanmar.