WFP in Cox’s Bazar Situation Report: Monsoon in refugee camp areas (3 August 2021)

IMPACT

• 46,545 Rohingya refugees impacted in 30 of 34 camps

WFP RESPONSE

• 128,621 hot meals and 6,169 cartons of fortified biscuits distributed in the camps and host community so far

• 3,970 volunteer labourers and volunteers in the field supporting rehabilitation

Context

• On 27 July, heavy monsoon rainfall started in Cox’s Bazar leading to flash flooding, waterlogging and landslides across the refugee camp areas. As a result of the rains, almost 13,000 refugees (2,740 households) required assistance that day based on data from ISCG, as well as 150 members of the host community.

• As of 1 August, the number of refugees requiring assistance has increased to 46,545, and 21,000 have been displaced, according to ISCG data.

• Ongoing rains are still impacting segments of the highway and major roads leading to the camps.Road access remains in flux with intermittent flooding and landslides.

• Up to 700 mm of accumulated rainfall was forecasted for the first seven days of the response with rainfall expected to subside by 30 July. However, intense rains returned on 1 August, exacerbating needs and requiring rapid WFP response. A new rainfall peak is expected in the next days (154 mm in Ukhiya sub-district on 4 August and 151 mm Teknaf sub-district on 5 August). The monsoon is expected to subside within five days in both sub-districts.