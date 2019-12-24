WFP and government of Myanmar renew cooperation to end hunger

NAY PYI TAW, MYANMAR -– The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Myanmar have renewed their strategic partnership through the signing of a Letter of Understanding. U Than Aung Kyaw, Director General of the Foreign Economic Relations Department of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, and Stephen Anderson, WFP Country Director, signed the agreement on behalf of the two parties. Under the partnership, WFP and the Government will further boost collaboration for the implementation of WFP’s current five-year Country Strategic Plan (CSP) providing one million conflict-affected people per year in Kachin, Rakhine, Shan and other states and regions with food and nutrition assistance. Resilience-building and emergency preparedness and response activities, at national and state/regional levels continue to remain a priority.

“The signing of this agreement reflects the strong commitment of the Government towards working hand-in-hand with WFP to tackle hunger and malnutrition in Myanmar, with a view to achieving Zero Hunger,” said Anderson.

U Than Aung Kyaw, Director General of the Foreign Economic Relations Department, said: “The priorities and outcomes of WFP’s CSP are very supportive of and connected with the Myanmar Sustainable Development Plan which is the roadmap for Myanmar’s transition. Active and closer cooperation between the Government and the UN agencies is the key for success at the implementing stage of all UN country programmes.”

Funded entirely on voluntary donations, WFP in Myanmar is currently delivering emergency food distributions to 240,000 conflict-affected and highly food-insecure people in Rakhine State, 45,000 displaced people in Kachin State, and 14,000 in Shan State. Since November 2019, the assistance has also been extended to over 600 people in Paletwa Township, Chin State, who are affected by the ongoing conflict. Nearly 300,000 children in 11 out of 14 states and regions are receiving high energy biscuits or hot school meals with WFP’s support.

WFP is also reaching vulnerable communities in southeastern Myanmar, the Dry Zone and remote areas of Myanmar including Naga Self-Administered Zone and “Wa” Self-Administered Division. Our work also includes community asset creation, prevention and management of acute and chronic malnutrition, and nutrition support for people living with HIV and tuberculosis. In Myanmar, WFP continues to shift away from direct food assistance to capacity strengthening of national, state and regional institutions to offer appropriate hunger solutions to vulnerable communities.

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

Follow us on Twitter @WFP_Media and @WFPAsiaPacific

Contact

Htet Oo Linn, WFP Myanmar, +95 9970608171, htetoo.linn@wfp.org

Kun Li, WFP Regional Bureau, Bangkok, Thailand, +66 845558994, kun.li@wfp.org