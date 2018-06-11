Weather bureau warns depression may cause possible landslides, flash floods

According to the observations at (18:30)hrs M.S.T yesterday, the low pressure area over Bangladesh coast is crossing the Northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast near Chittagong. It is forecast to further intensify into a depression during next 24 hours.

Meteorology and Hydrology Department forecasts on Sunday that regionally heavy falls are expected over lower Myanmar, warning the people, especially living in hilly areas and near rivers to be alert to possible landslides and flash floods.

MHD has warned people yesterday to be alert to possible landslides and flashflood these days as heavy rain fall, strong wind and flash floods are expected over the country due to the depression.

Monsoon is vigorous over the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal. Rain or thundershowers will be widespread in the whole country with regionally heavy falls in Sagaing, Magway, Bago and Ayeyawady regions, Chin and Rakhine states and isolated heavy falls in Nay Pyi Taw, Mandalay, Yangon and Taninthayi regions, Kachin, Kayin and Mon states. Degree of certainty is (100%).

Occasional squalls with rough seas will be experienced off and along Myanmar Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40) m.p.h. Wave height will be about (10 – 15) feet in off and along Myanmar Coasts.

GNLM