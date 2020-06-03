WASH Intervention for COVID-19 Response in Myanmar by UNICEF and Partners (02 June 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

UNICEF Myanmar is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic together with the Ministry of Health and Sports, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation and Ministry of Education. UNICEF together with the Government Departments and Implementing Partners have reached 1. 2,957,080 people across 211 townships reached with critical WASH services (5,421 Handwashing Stations, Posters, Soaps and other WASH supply)