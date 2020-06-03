Myanmar
WASH Intervention for COVID-19 Response in Myanmar by UNICEF and Partners (02 June 2020)
HIGHLIGHTS
UNICEF Myanmar is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic together with the Ministry of Health and Sports, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation and Ministry of Education. UNICEF together with the Government Departments and Implementing Partners have reached 1. 2,957,080 people across 211 townships reached with critical WASH services (5,421 Handwashing Stations, Posters, Soaps and other WASH supply)
1,452,300 people across 14 States/Regions and Nay Pyi Taw reached on COVID- 19 through messaging on prevention and access to services through Department of Rural Development and Department of Public Health
23,475 people across 18 townships of 14 States/Regions reached with critical WASH supplies (6,000 Hygiene kits & 32,733 Soaps) through government departments and CSOs
UNICEF together with the Ministry of Health and Sports, Ministry of Education and WHO have drafted School Guideline on COVID Prevention which includes minimum requirements for WASH in schools to be well prepared for schools reopening in July 2020