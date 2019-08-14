VP U Henry Van Thio visits areas of landslide, flood in Mon State in support of rescue teams

Natural Disaster Management Committee Chairman Vice President U Henry Van Thio accompanied by Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr Win Myat Aye, Deputy Ministers Rear Admiral Myint Nwe, U Tin Myint, U Hla Kyaw, U Soe Aung and departmental officials inspected natural disaster affect regions in Mon State.

First, the Vice President and party went to a command office opened at the Dhamma Beikman in Bilin Township Mon State where Mon State Chief Minister Dr Aye Zan and officials explained about the status of opening a temporary relief camp to care for natural disaster affected people.

Next, the Vice President and party went to Nyein Chan Yeikmyone Dhamma Sariya monastery in Bilin Town, presented donations to Sayadaw Bhaddant Kavida, cordially greeted and encouraged natural disaster affected people in the relief camp opened at the monastery and provided cash assistance.

Afterwards, the Vice President and party went to Sagaing Pariyati monastery in Bilin Town to pay homage to Sagaing Pariyati monastery Sayadaw and donated offertories.

From there, the Vice President and party went to Mon State Paung Township The Phyu Gon Village where torrential rains on 9 August caused a landslide. The Vice President and party cordially greeted the Tatmadaw, Police, Fire Department and Red Cross personnel, civil society organizations and locals conducting relief, rescue and recovery works and provided cash assistance.

The Vice President spoke of the need to continue effective relief, rescue and recovery works by forming special groups.

The Vice President and party then went to Mottama Station Hospital that was inundated by torrential rains and inspected the cleanup operation being conducted as the water has subsided.

The Vice President and party also went to Myazedi Nan Oo monastery in Mottama Town where a temporary relief camp was opened for the patients from the hospital to encourage the patients and provide food and cash assistance.

The Vice President also paid homage to Myazedi Nan Oo monastery Sayadaw, donated offertories and explained about support and assistance provided to natural disaster affected people.

Later, the Vice President and party went to a temporary relief camp opened for landslide affected people from The Phyu Gon Village Than Phyu Ward at Zaytawun monastery, Mottama Town and met with the people in the relief camp.

At the meeting the Vice President spoke of his sorrow on the unexpected landslide that had occurred at the The Phyu Gon Village and explained of coming to provide necessary supports and assistance in the relief, rescue and recovery work. Efforts will be made toward preventing recurrence of such disasters while people will be informed and preventive exercises were to be conducted regularly. As this could not be done single-handedly people need to cooperate and work together with officials.

Through prevention and preparation works, effect of natural disasters can be mitigated reducing loss of lives and properties. At the moment necessary support for relief and recovery works will be provided while support will also be provided for reconstruction works, said the Vice President.

After the meeting, the Vice President provided cash support for the The Phyu Gon villagers who lost their lives in the landslide and for household members of houses destroyed by the natural disaster.

The Vice President and party also went to a temporary relief camp opened at Mottama Town, Mogok Sub-Group 153 to encourage the disaster affected people and provided eggs, instant noodle and canned fish.

From there, the Vice President and party went to pay homage to the Kyaikthanlan Pagoda in Mawlamyine Town and donated K 50 million from the National Natural Disaster Fund to Mon State Chief Minister for repairing the pagoda retaining wall damaged by heavy rain in June 2018. Mon State Chief Minister in return presented a certificate of honor. The Vice President signed in the visitors’ book and then Mon State Chief Minister and officials explained to the Vice President on the status of the Kyaikthanlan Pagoda repair and renovation works in the Thirimingala Pahtan hall.

From there, the Vice President and party went to a temporary relief camp opened at Mawlamyine Town, Hline Ward, Sadhamma Cetana monastery to encourage the disaster affected people and provide cash support, relief supplies and foods.