VP U Henry Van Thio accepts mobile clinic vessel for flood-torn areas

Chairman of National Disaster Management Committee and Vice President U Henry Van Thio received a vessel yesterday to be used as mobile clinic for providing first aid and emergency medical services in flood-stricken areas.

Tint Tint Myanmar Group of Companies, a local business firm, donated the home-made vessel that was handed over at the Presidential Palace in Nay Pyi Taw.

The donation ceremony was attended by Union Ministers Lt-Gen Kyaw Swe, U Thant Sin Maung, Dr Myint Htwe and Nai Thet Lwin, Deputy Ministers U Soe Aung and U Hla Maw Oo, permanent secretaries and officials.

In speaking about the donation, the Vice President said that the world is experiencing natural disasters resulted from climate change, and the respective communities are contributing in preventive measures for the risk reductions, the rescue efforts and the rehabilitation works as the external assistance is very helpful for the victims in the disaster affected areas.

He also remarked that the victims have received more relief aid, with the increasing donations of government, private sectors and social communities while the country is experiencing natural disasters like other countries.

The Vice President expressed thanks for donation of a vessel for mobile medical services in supporting rescue and healthcare works, and it will also be used for first aid and emergency medical services before the victims are taken to the hospitals.

He assured the relevant departments will supply the vessels with the health workers and medicines. He called for the contributions of private sector in rescue and rehabilitation works for the disaster management activities.

Daw Tint Tint Lwin, the chairwoman of donor company, explained about the donation and presented documents for the vessels to the Vice President who returned the honorary certificate to the well-wisher.

Built in 2017, the vessel is 105-ft in length, 18-ft in width and 6-ft in depth. Its engine is Nissan RH (10) 200063 E (410) BHP, and the medical equipment for operation, oxygen cylinders and first aid kits. It has enough space for 6 to 10 beds when the vessel is used as a mobile clinic.