Voices rising: Rohingya priorities for an end to their displacement in Myanmar

Executive Summary

In central Rakhine State, Myanmar, 130,000 displaced Rohingya and Kaman people have been confined to camps for more than eight years. Without access to basics such as adequate education and health care services and largely unable to leave the camps, these communities urgently need real solutions that will support their rights and dignity. The Myanmar government has also recognized the importance of bringing an end to these camps and has taken some preliminary steps in this direction. This includes building more permanent housing on sites directly adjacent to existing camp sites and in 2019, finalizing a national strategy on the closure of these and other displacement camps. However, as shared by displaced Rohingya and Kaman people with Oxfam through discussions, consultations and interviews conducted over the past year, these communities fear the government’s current approach will simply further entrench their segregation and continue their confinement.

This report explores the current policy commitments made by the Government of Myanmar in relation to durable solutions for displaced Rohingya in Rakhine State, such as those outlined in the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State (RAC)’s final report and the government’s ‘National Strategy on the Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Closure of IDP Camps’. It then focuses on findings from extensive discussions with displaced Rohingya people, particularly women, regarding their priorities for an end to their displacement and opportunities for a better future.

As outlined in the report, IDPs consistently pointed to the importance of being consulted and engaged as part of any process aimed at closing the camps. They also emphasized the criticality of having their rights recognized, particularly in relation to freedom of movement, and of being afforded choice in terms of possible return to their places of origin or another place of their choosing. What is also clear from this engagement is that Rohingya and Kaman communities in the camps want to participate in finding and shaping the solutions that will bring meaningful change. Without such fundamentals in place, these communities see their displacement and exclusion as set to continue.

Based on the priorities of those living in the camps, the report shares targeted recommendations for governments and the humanitarian community to support the realization of truly durable solutions and shared development, grounded in the agency of Rohingya and Kaman people themselves. These recommendations include (please see the Recommendations section of the report for the complete set):