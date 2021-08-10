Violence Against or Obstruction of Health Care in Myanmar (February-July 2021)

On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar armed forces (known as the Tatmadaw) seized control of the country, following a general election that the National League for Democracy party won by a landslide. The military have since declared a state of emergency to last for at least a year, and numerous countries have condemned the takeover and subsequent violent crackdown on protestors.

Over the past six months, between February and July 2021, hundreds of people, including children, have been killed and many injured during the protests.

The military-run State Administrative Council (SAC) has targeted doctors and other health workers for taking a leading role in the nationwide Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM). Doctors and nurses have been served with warrants and arrests, health workers have been injured while providing care to protestors, ambulances have been destroyed, and health facilities have been raided.

It has been reported that World Health Organization (WHO), NGO, and INGO staff are being threatened and forced to return to work by the military council. Most of them were either working from home or had stopped working due to the current security situation. There are reports that the SAC is trying to replace NGO workers believed to be close to the CDM with government appointees.

This document is the result of collaboration between Insecurity Insight, Physicians for Human Rights, and the Johns Hopkins Center for Public Health and Human Rights as part of the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

It highlights reported incidents of violence against or obstruction of health workers, facilities, and transport in Myanmar between February 1 and July 31, 2021, to highlight the impact on the health system as a whole. It does not include information on violence against patients.

The incidents referred to are based on the dataset 01 February - 31 July 2021 Violence Against Health Care in Myanmar Data, which is available on the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX).