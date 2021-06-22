On March 13, 2020 soldiers of the Myanmar National Armed Forces (known as the Tatmadaw) attacked the Tainnyo Hospital in Mrauk-U township, Rakhine state, as part of a wider operation targeting several villages. A bullet fired by a Tatmadaw soldier hit a patient inside the hospital. Following the incident, the hospital was temporarily closed and all staff evacuated.

OVERVIEW

The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) identified 17 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in Myanmar in 2020, compared to one such incident in 2019. These incidents involved the damaging or destruction of seven health facilities, and the kidnapping, killing, or injuring of six health workers.

This factsheet is based on the dataset 2020 SHCC Health Care Myanmar Data, which is available on the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX).