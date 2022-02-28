Violence Against or Obstruction of Health Care in Myanmar (09 - 22 February 2022)

On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar armed forces seized control of the country, following a general election that the National League for Democracy party won by a landslide. Since then, hundreds of people have been killed and many injured during nationwide Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) protests and violent crackdowns on those opposing the coup. Doctors and nurses have been served with warrants and arrests for providing medical care to protesters, health workers have been injured while providing care to protesters, ambulances have been destroyed, and health facilities have been raided. Below are six incidents identified between 09-22 February 2022.

Previous incident reports: 26 January - 8 February; 12-25 January; 15 December 2021 and 11 January 2022; All.

Analysis reports: One-Year Anniversary Update; December 2021; All.

