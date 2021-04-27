Violence Against Health Care in Myanmar, 11 February to 12 April 2021

Around 1 p.m. on 28 March 2021 Myanmar security forces began shooting at protesters in Sanchaung township, Yangon city. As protesters fled the attack and some sought refuge in the Asia Royal Hospital, soldiers and police chased them inside, opening fire with rubber bullets and injuring at least one male hospital staff member who was exiting the hospital The security forces occupied the ground floor of the hospital and surrounded the building for approximately thirty minutes following the incident. The shooting took place near the hospital’s outpatient treatment centre for patients suffering from heart-related health issues.

Mass Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) protests have been taking place across Myanmar after the Myanmar armed forces (known as the Tatmadaw) seized control of the country on 1 February following a general election that the National League for Democracy party won by a landslide.

The military have since declared a state of emergency to last for at least a year, and numerous countries have condemned the takeover and subsequent violent crackdown on protesters.

Hundreds of people, including children, have been killed and many injured during the protests.

The violence has impacted health workers, hospitals and ambulances.

On 9 April 2021 the military junta announced during a televised press conference that all health workers participating in CDM protests would be considered to be committing genocide.

This document is the result of collaboration between Insecurity Insight and Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) and Johns Hopkins Center for Public Health and Human Rights (CPHHR) as part of the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC). It highlights reported incidents of violence against health workers, facilities and transport in Myanmar between 11 February and 12 April 2021. It does not include information on violence against patients.

The incidents referred to are based on the dataset 11 February - 12 April 2021 Violence Against Health Care in Myanmar Data, which is available on the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX).