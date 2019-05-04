Very Severe Cyclonic Storm No.42, 3rd May, 2019 19:00 MST

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm

According to the observations at (18:30)hrs M.S.T today, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "FANI" has crossed to the ODISHA Coast near Puri (India). It lies at about (15) miles Northeast of Bubaneshwar(India) and (95) miles Southwest of Baripada(India). It is forecast to move North-Northeastwards.

During next (24)hrs forecast

It is likely to weaken into a Severe Cyclonic Storm "FANI" during next (6)hours. It is likely to continue to move North-Northeastwards and emerge to Ganetic West Bengal during next (12)hours.

General caution

Under the influence of the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "FANI", rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread in Upper Sagaing, Yangon and Thanintharyi Regions, Kachin, Chin, Kayin and Mon States, isolated to scattered in Naypyitaw, Lower Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, and Ayeyarwady Regions, Shan, Rakhine and Kayah States with isolated heavy falls in some areas within next (3.5.2019) to (5.5.2019) commencing today morning.

Occasional squalls with rough seas will be experienced off and along Myanmar Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40-45)m.p.h. Wave height will be about (10-13) feet off and along Myanmar Coasts.

Advisory

Under the influence of the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "FANI", people should be awared domastic flight, trawlers, vessels and ships off and along Myanmar Coasts.