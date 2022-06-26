UUNICEF statement on the death of two boys by a grenade round explosion in Magwe Region, Myanmar [EN/MY]

YANGON, 24 June 2022 – Last week, two seven-year-old boys were tragically killed in a grenade round explosion in Gangaw Township, Magwe Region.

The incident occurred on 19 June, when the two boys were playing with an unexploded grenade round they found in a jungle.

Landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) continue to kill and maim many children in Myanmar.

At least 115 children have been killed or injured by landmines and UXO since February 2021, including 47 casualties that occurred between January and April 2022 alone.

In times of conflict, children are the most vulnerable, including from landmines and UXO. Since children are smaller than adults, they are more likely to take the full impact of the blast and are therefore more likely to suffer death or serious injury.

In Myanmar, more than one third of the reported casualties from landmines and UXO are children.

The safety and rights of children must be the primary consideration in all contexts. During the first five months of 2022, UNICEF and partners have reached 20,000 children across Myanmar with Explosive Ordnance Risk Education.

UNICEF calls on all parties to facilitate access for assistance to victims; to stop laying mines and to clear existing mines and UXO.

