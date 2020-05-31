Using Myanmar’s supplementary budget to respond to and recover from COVID-19

Reimagine a better future for children

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives and livelihoods. And the crisis is battering essential services that secure the education and protection of children, often with deadly costs. The most vulnerable children – such as those affected by poverty, exclusion or family violence – are facing even greater risks, cut off from existing support.

In Myanmar, the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 could affect public financing and result in a reduced level of services provided by the Government. Thus, with the COVID-19 outbreak still unfolding and as the Union Parliament examines the supplementary budget, the importance of allocating sufficient resources to address the short and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on children’s health, well-being, development and prospects cannot be stressed enough. Investment in social services (particularly in health, disaster management, social welfare and education programmes) that overwhelmingly depend on the allocations of the Union Budget, is the first line of action in response to the COVID-19 crisis.