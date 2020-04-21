United Nations Myanmar Statement [EN/MY]

21 April 2020 - The United Nations is deeply saddened to confirm that Mr Pyae Sone Win Maung, a personnel (driver) of the World Health Organization, has died after being wounded in a security incident in Minbya Township in Rakhine State on the evening of Monday 20thApril 2020. The WHO colleague was driving a marked UN vehicle from Sittwe to Yangon transporting COVID19 surveillance samples in support of the Ministry of Health and Sports. The United Nations is seeking further information on the circumstances of the incident.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family of our colleague.