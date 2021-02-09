The United Nations in Myanmar expresses strong concern at reports of use of force by security forces in response to demonstrations

The United Nations in Myanmar has expressed strong concern by today’s reported use of force by security forces against demonstrators.

According to reports from Nay Pyi Taw, Mandalay and other cities, numerous demonstrators have been injured, some of them seriously, by security forces in connection with the current protests across the country.

“I call on the Security Forces to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression,” Ola Almgren, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar, said. “The use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is unacceptable.”

He went on to reiterate the words of the United Nations Secretary-General urging the military leadership to respect the will of the people of Myanmar and adhere to democratic norms, with any differences to be resolved through peaceful dialogue.

