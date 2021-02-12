The United Nations continues lifesaving humanitarian assistance in Myanmar

(Yangon, 12 February) The United Nations in Myanmar follows the unfolding events in the country with great concern, including reports of arbitrary detentions, arrests and violence, as we continue delivering lifesaving humanitarian assistance to those in need.

“The UN and its partners have, for many years, been responding to humanitarian needs caused by conflict and natural disasters in Myanmar. It is our absolute intention to continue this work also under the current circumstances,” said Ola Almgren, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar.

“It is essential that lifesaving humanitarian assistance continues unimpeded and that humanitarian partners are given timely and safe access to the populations in need,” he said, stressing “as always, our humanitarian response is guided by the internationally recognized principles of neutrality, impartiality, independence and humanity”.

Just last year, and thanks to the generous support of donors, 930,000 women, children and men in conflict-affected areas received food assistance, 250,000 people accessed essential healthcare services, and hundreds of thousands received nutrition support. Around 200,000 people were reached with specialized protection services, such as psychosocial support and efforts to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, while approximately 75,000 boys and girls were able to continue learning. Communities also received basic relief items, such as essential shelter and household materials, and were able to access safe drinking water and sanitation facilities.

“Efforts to reach people in need of lifesaving assistance must be scaled up. This year, the Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan aims to respond to the needs of close to 1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, for whom we are seeking US$276.5 million in funding,” added Almgren. An estimated 336,000 of them are internally displaced people, 250,000 of whom are in situations of protracted displacement, including around 130,000 people in Rakhine.

The United Nations in Myanmar reiterates the Secretary-General’s words of unwavering support of the UN to the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.