04 Oct 2018

Union Minister U Kyaw Tin meets with Special Representative of UNSG for Children and Armed Conflict

Report
from Government of Myanmar
Published on 01 Oct 2018 View Original

Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin received Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Ms. Virginia Gamba at the Office of the Special Representative of Myanmar to UN in New York at 11 am local time on 1st October.

At the meeting, they discussed Rakhine State issue including repatriation, resettlement and rehabilitation of displaced people, finalizing the implementation of project between Myanmar and UN to prevent and reduce recruitment of children for military and cooperation for further achievement in promoting child rights in Myanmar.

Similarly, Union Minister U Kyaw Tin also received Ms. Debra Eisenman, Managing Director of the Asia Society Policy Institute at 10 am on the same day. At the meeting, the Union Minister briefed her on Myanmar’s achievements in solving Rakhine State issue, including repatriation, resettlement and rehabilitation of displaced people.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.