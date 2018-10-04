Union Minister U Kyaw Tin meets with Special Representative of UNSG for Children and Armed Conflict

Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin received Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Ms. Virginia Gamba at the Office of the Special Representative of Myanmar to UN in New York at 11 am local time on 1st October.

At the meeting, they discussed Rakhine State issue including repatriation, resettlement and rehabilitation of displaced people, finalizing the implementation of project between Myanmar and UN to prevent and reduce recruitment of children for military and cooperation for further achievement in promoting child rights in Myanmar.

Similarly, Union Minister U Kyaw Tin also received Ms. Debra Eisenman, Managing Director of the Asia Society Policy Institute at 10 am on the same day. At the meeting, the Union Minister briefed her on Myanmar’s achievements in solving Rakhine State issue, including repatriation, resettlement and rehabilitation of displaced people.