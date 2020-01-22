22 Jan 2020

Union Attorney General’s Office: Press Release on the Final Report of the Independent Commission of Enquiry - 13th Waning of Pyatho 1381 M.E (22 January 2020)

Report
from Government of Myanmar
Published on 22 Jan 2020 View Original

  1. The Independent Commission of Enquiry (ICOE) was established by the Office of the President on 30 July 2018 to investigate the allegations of human rights violations in Rakhine during the internal armed conflict between Myanmar’s Defence Services and the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) in 2016-2017.

  2. The Independent Commission of Enquiry has investigated the allegations of human rights violations and related issues following the attacks. The Union Attorney General’s Office has received, from the President, the comprehensive report submitted by the Independent Commission of Enquiry to the President with around 450 pages including 31 annexes.

  3. The Commission has concluded, based on evidence it has collected, that members and collaborators of ARSA, members of the Myanmar’s security forces and civilians committed crimes such as killing of civilians, disproportionate use of force, looting of property, and destruction of abandoned homes of Muslims in Maungdaw, Buthidaung and Rathedaung Townships during the internal conflict in Northern Rakhine, and that the Commission has found particularly serious loss of life in the villages of Min Gyi (Tula Toli), Chut Pyin and Maung Nu.

  4. The Union Attorney General’s Office will coordinate and cooperate with the relevant departments and organizations to ensure further criminal investigations and, where the evidence is compelling, prosecutions.

  5. With regard to criminal conduct described in the report, the Union Attorney General’s Office will be providing information on the progress of investigations and prosecutions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.