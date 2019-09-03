03 Sep 2019

UNICEF statement on the reports of disproportionately high numbers of child causalities in Rakhine and Shan States

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 03 Sep 2019 View Original

YANGON, 02 September 2019 – “UNICEF Myanmar is deeply concerned about reports of disproportionately high numbers of child casualties as a result of intensified fighting in the conflict affected areas of Rakhine and Shan States.

Our thoughts go to the families of the victims and to all children who remain in harm’s way.

UNICEF, once again, urges all parties to the conflict to exercise maximum restraint and to protect children at all times. UNICEF also calls on all parties to protect civilian facilities from the impact of conflict.”

Media Contacts

Fre Yilma
Communication Specialist
UNICEF Myanmar
Tel: (+95)-94-2444-0391
Email: fyilma@unicef.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.