UNICEF statement on the reports of disproportionately high numbers of child causalities in Rakhine and Shan States
YANGON, 02 September 2019 – “UNICEF Myanmar is deeply concerned about reports of disproportionately high numbers of child casualties as a result of intensified fighting in the conflict affected areas of Rakhine and Shan States.
Our thoughts go to the families of the victims and to all children who remain in harm’s way.
UNICEF, once again, urges all parties to the conflict to exercise maximum restraint and to protect children at all times. UNICEF also calls on all parties to protect civilian facilities from the impact of conflict.”
