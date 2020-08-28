UNICEF statement on the increase in COVID-19 cases in Rakhine State

YANGON/SITTWE, 25 August 2020 - In response to the current COVID-19 outbreak in Rakhine State, UNICEF, in close coordination with the Government and local partners, is working tirelessly to not only prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but to continue to ensure life-saving assistance reaches all children in Rakhine impacted by the compounding effect of the ongoing conflict.

The increase in confirmed cases in Rakhine State is an important reminder to all of us that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over and we need to continuously follow the infection prevention measures including wearing a face covering properly, washing your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds frequently, and maintaining a safe physical distance of 2 meters whenever possible.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Myanmar, UNICEF has been preparing and responding to the epidemic across Myanmar. Although direct service provision by UNICEF has been temporarily suspended for at least 14 days in Rakhine State, we remain on the ground and will continue our work through the Government, our (I)NGO partners, and the private sector as well as remotely to ensure that we are in compliance with all government regulations while ensuring critical services can continue.

For more information on UNICEF work in Rakhine State: https://www.unicef.org/myanmar/reports/unicef-rakhine-state

For more infection prevention guidance: https://www.mohs.gov.mm/

