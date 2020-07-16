UNICEF in Shan State: Regional Brief

Highlights

Residents in the area suffer multiple hardships as a result of the state’s longstanding cocktail of conflict, drugs and underdevelopment. UNICEF works with the Government and our partners, including civil society organisations, nongovernment organisations and Ethnic Health Organisations, on humanitarian support for people affected by conflict, including the displaced – and to build systems that can deliver long-term, sustainable results in health, education, water and sanitation, and child protection for children and their families.