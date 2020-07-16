UNICEF in Rakhine State: Regional Brief

Highlights

Through its Rakhine Response Plan, UNICEF is working to ensure that critical services in child protection, health and nutrition, education, water, sanitation and hygiene and social protection are delivered where they are needed most. Providing leadership for humanitarian responses, UNICEF co-leads coordination mechanisms for Education in Emergencies (EiE) WASH, Nutrition and Child Protection. In addition, we support the state and national governments to build the long-term systems that can deliver sustainable, peaceful development for all communities.