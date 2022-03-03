UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report: Reporting Period: 1 January to 28 February 2022

Highlights

• From 27 December 2021 to 14 February 2022, the number of internally displaced persons (IDP) significantly increased across the country, particularly in Sagaing, which has the highest number of IDPs; 146,500 compared to 78,300 at the end of 2021.

• In southern Shan, a surge of displacement has been reported following the hostilities in Kayah and Kayin in January, and the IDP population has doubled from 29,200 at the end of 2021 to 59,800 as of 14 February.

• To support the displaced communities of southern Shan, UNICEF partners Relief International and Karuna Mission Social Solidarity (KMSS) expanded their reach and distributed WASH supplies and hygiene kits, benefiting 35,000 people in the camps at Taunggyi, Hsihseng, Nyaung Shwe, Pin Laung and Pindaya townships.

• In Rakhine, Kachin and Yangon, 35,548 children (17,380 girls) were screened for acute malnutrition. Some 1,092 severe and moderate cases (606 girls) were found and the children were provided with nutrition treatment services.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF Myanmar Country Office is appealing for US$151.4 million in 2022 to address the needs of the targeted 1.7 million people, including an estimated 1.1 million children. During the reporting period, UNICEF received US$4.3 million from the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance and Germany to support immediate nutrition, health, WASH, education and child protection needs including the COVID-19 response. In addition, UNICEF Myanmar has carried forward US$14 million received in 2021 from the generous support of Japan/JICA, USA/USAID, Norway, European Commission/ECHO, GAVI the Vaccine Alliance, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the Global Thematic Humanitarian Response and the Global Partnership for Education. UNICEF worked very closely with implementing partners at local level to provide humanitarian assistance to ensure continued access to basic social services. The UNICEF Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal has a funding gap of 88 per cent. Without this funding, 81 per cent of targeted children will not be able to receive treatment and nutrition counselling services, and millions of children will continue to remain out of school without access to basic social services such as immunization.

UNICEF expresses its gratitude to all the donors (private and public) for their contributions to support the children of Myanmar.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

At the beginning of 2022, UNICEF released its HAC appeal in Myanmar, scaling up its response to reach 1.7 million people. This includes 1.1 million children out of an estimated 5 million children in need of life-saving assistance since the start of the conflict in February 2021. The current reporting period has been characterized by an intensification of the conflict, and heavy prolonged hostilities have been reported in the northwest and southeast of the country. In January, fighting in Kayah and Kayin caused a mass influx of people to the neighbouring region of southern Shan, and further challenges with the telecommunication network, electricity and water supply were reported. There were also disruptions to fuel supplies and the transportation of food and non-food items due to checkpoints, restrictions and added scrutiny. This affected the humanitarian partners’ ability to reach IDP sites and host communities where there is an escalating need for life-saving services on health, education, water, food and shelter.

As of 14 February 2022, the national total of IDPs reached a new high of 453,000 according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as an extra 132,000 people have been displaced since 27 December 2021. Following the intense clashes in Kayah and Kayin, southern Shan now accounts for 59,800 IDPs, an increase of 30,600 compared to the end of 2021.

Another surge in displacement is also reported in Sagaing, where airstrikes and bombardments have been reported, resulting in 146,500 people being displaced, the highest number in the country.

The situation in the northwest, including Chin State, Magway, and Sagaing continues to deteriorate due to the escalation in fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces, local People’s Defense Forces (PDF) and Chinland Defence Forces.

Humanitarian assistance in the region is hindered by fighting, security concerns and travel restrictions, with only a few transporters providing services, impacting costs. Additionally, the activity of some partners has been delayed due to banking restrictions and difficulties in withdrawing cash.

Despite the above-mentioned challenges, UNICEF and its partners have helped 152,747 people, including 87,320 children during the reporting period, in the areas of nutrition, health, water, sanitation and hygiene promotion, child protection, education, social policy and accountability. This assistance would not be possible without the collaboration of dedicated partners, especially the local organizations who have been a strong ally in ensuring a better reach of marginalized communities.