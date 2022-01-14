UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9: 30 December 2021

Highlights

UNICEF issued a statement to condemn the reported killing of at least 35 people, including four children and two humanitarian workers, on 24 December in Kayah State.

In mid-December, fighting and airstrikes were reported in Lay Kay Kaw in Kayin State between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), forcing people to flee their homes. UNHCR reported that 4,700 individuals, mostly women and children, have crossed the Thai border to seek refuge and are in need of multisectoral assistance.

Continued restrictions in the clearance processes for medicines are causing shortages of essential supplies for some INGOs. To ensure continuity of service delivery, UNICEF provided medicines to partners to cover the needs of approximately 11,000 sick children aged under 5 in Shan and Kayah.