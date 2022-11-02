UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9 for 1 to 31 October 2022

Highlights

As of 31 October, the number of internally displaced people has reached 1,443,400 nationally, including 1,113,000 people who have been displaced since the military takeover of February 2021 and 330,400 living in protracted displacement prior to the coup.

UNICEF estimates that approximately 4.5 million children have restricted access to learning or are not being taught at all.

From January to September 2022, a total of 290 cases of casualties were reported nationally as a result of landmines and other explosive remnants of war. This accounts for 102 per cent of the total reported cases in 2021. Of all these casualties, 35 per cent are children.

2,017 children aged 9 to 18 months were vaccinated against measles in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan during the reporting period.

Since February 2021, UNICEF and its implementing partners have provided legal aid support to 3,985 clients including 1,892 children (47 per cent girls) and 2,093 young people (33 per cent females).