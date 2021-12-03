Myanmar
UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8: 29 October to 28 November 2021
Attachments
Highlights
As of 01 November 2021, all schools, with the exception of those in 46 townships where COVID-19 restrictions remain, were allowed to reopen after their four-month closure due to COVID-19. UNICEF and partners are closely monitoring this return to school while continuing with Education in Emergencies support for children’s continuous learning.
Even though improvements were achieved and new activities were implemented by UNICEF partners, many sectors remain underfunded such as WASH with a current gap of 60 percent of funding requirements. Additional funding would provide the targeted 557,500 individuals with sufficient safe water, latrines, and critical hygiene items.
UNICEF and its partners provided legal aid support to 370 people including 246 people in Rakhine.