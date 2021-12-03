Myanmar

UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8: 29 October to 28 November 2021

Highlights

  • As of 01 November 2021, all schools, with the exception of those in 46 townships where COVID-19 restrictions remain, were allowed to reopen after their four-month closure due to COVID-19. UNICEF and partners are closely monitoring this return to school while continuing with Education in Emergencies support for children’s continuous learning.

  • Even though improvements were achieved and new activities were implemented by UNICEF partners, many sectors remain underfunded such as WASH with a current gap of 60 percent of funding requirements. Additional funding would provide the targeted 557,500 individuals with sufficient safe water, latrines, and critical hygiene items.

  • UNICEF and its partners provided legal aid support to 370 people including 246 people in Rakhine.

