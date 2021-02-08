UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6: January-December 2020

Situation in Numbers

362,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (HNO 2020)

986,000 people in need (HNO 2020)

274,000 internally displaced people (HNO 2020)

470,000 non-displaced stateless in Rakhine

Highlights

UNICEF continued to lead the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Nutrition, Education and Child Protection clusters/sectors providing support for the overall strategic direction and strengthening of the humanitarian response.

Humanitarian access became more constrained with additional administrative layers and extra security clearance measures imposed as a result of the ongoing conflict in Rakhine, Southern Chin, Northern Shan States. COVID-19 travel restrictions further reduced access. Mechanisms and strategies to expand access had to be rethought due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Several UNICEF and implementing partner staff tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the temporary suspension of all direct implementation of activities throughout the state. Only life-saving activities continued, with the support of camp-based staff.