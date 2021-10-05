UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6: 29 July to 28 September 2021

Highlights

• The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) substantially increased to 400,000 people (43% children) during the reporting period, due to the intensifying armed clashes, increased military operations, and monsoon floods across the country.

• Although the COVID-19 transmission rate declined overall in September, there was a reported surge of COVID cases in Kachin IDP camps and in Kayah and Kayin states in August 2021.

• With UNICEF’s support, the Myanmar Health Assistant Association vaccinated 8,102 people in 10 camps in Rakhine against COVID-19.

• In August, over 125,000 people were reportedly affected by floods across the country. In Rakhine and Kayin, UNICEF reached 33,260 people affected with critical WASH supplies • Legal aid service and assistance was given to 395 children (29 per cent girls) and 587 young people (26 per cent females) who had been arbitrarily arrested and detained following the military takeover.

• Timely humanitarian responses are constrained by additional mandatory requirements for travel authorization, a limited number of humanitarian partners, restricted access to conflict areas and limited banking services.