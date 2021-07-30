UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5: 29 June to 30 July 2021

Highlights

• The recently launched addendum to the 2021 Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan: Interim Emergency Response Plan for new areas estimates that an additional 2 million people need humanitarian assistance since February 2021.

• Rainfalls across the country recorded since 25 July resulted in flooding and overflow of rivers, affecting several townships in Rakhine State and certain areas of south-eastern parts of the country • Amidst the COVID-19 third wave (with test positivity over 35 per cent and mortality at ~2 per cent) and operational challenges, UNICEF is working with partners and directly with private contractors to procure and deliver additional oxygen concentrators to central medical store depots for further distribution to hospitals as needed; as well as providing personal protective equipment and risk communication and community engagement messages.

• 500 portable hand-washing stations to reach 25,000 people have been distributed and installed in communal places, temporary learning spaces (TLS) and schools through the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) response.

• A total of 4,889 individuals, including 3,981 children (1,812 girls and 2,169 boys), have benefited from psychosocial support; this includes targeted responses to Hotline distress calls and individual psychotherapy sessions.