UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4: 29 May to 28 June 2021

Highlights

The situation in the country remains volatile with ongoing reports of violence, restriction of movement, arrests and arbitrary detention.

Access to, and delivery of, humanitarian assistance is still heavily restricted, due in part to, challenges with renewals of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) for implementing partners and obtaining travel authorization, coupled with massive disruptions to the banking system.

A reemergence of COVID-19 has occurred since early May, notably in Chin State and other areas. UNICEF has provided oxygen concentrators, with necessary supplies and parts, to district hospitals of Falam and Mindat, Hakha State hospital, Tonzaang Township Hospital and Cikha Station hospital, as well as district hospitals of Kale and Tamu.