UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3: Reporting Period: 28 April to 28 May 2021

Highlights

• The number of people displaced in Kayin, Kachin, Chin and Kayah has increased with the intensification of armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces and ethnic armed organizations. A wave of improvised explosive device explosions has occurred resulting in the death of a 10 year old child and the injury of another child.

• A total of 54 children (47 boys, 7 girls) have been killed by security forces since the military takeover. Around 1,000 children and young people have been detained, although many of these have now been released.

• UNICEF and partners provided education on explosive weapons-related risk to 13,948 people.

• UNICEF conducted a rapid need assessment (RNA) in Mindat township,vChin State, which will provide data for advocacy, coordination, fundraising, and appropriate allocation of response funds.

• The humanitarian community is working on an Interim Emergency Response Plan for Urban Areas, which will constitute an Addendum to the 2021 Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan.