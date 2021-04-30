UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: Reporting Period: 26 March to 28 April 2021

Highlights

• Artillery shelling and indiscriminate airstrikes by armed forces in Kayin State caused more than 20,000 civilians to flee and hide in forest areas along the Myanmar-Thailand border.

• New displacements are reported in Kachin State, northern Shan State and Bago region. On a single day.9 April, 82 civilians were killed in Bago region, and tens of thousands of people were displaced.

• Provision of health, education and other critical services continue to be disrupted in many parts of the country.

Protests and a civil disobedience movement (CDM) against the military takeover continue.

• Since the events of 1 February, a significant decline in the number of reported COVID-19 cases and deaths has been observed. COVID-19 vaccination is currently being managed by the de facto authorities without any clear prioritization by age or associated risk factors. Even before, nearly one million people in five states, including 336,000 IDPs, needed humanitarian assistance.

• There are additional needs for areas falling outside of Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) areas, especially in the Yangon, Mandalay and Bago regions