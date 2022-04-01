UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: 31 March 2022

Highlights

• As of 28 March 2022, the northwest region, including Sagaing, Chin and Magway, has 308,600 internally displaced people (IDPs), the highest number in the country, out of a growing national total of 558,000 people displaced since February 2021.

• In Chin, persistent travel and transportation restrictions are hindering the delivery of health and nutrition supplies and impacting programming. Local solutions are being adapted to cope.

• For the first quarter of 2022, UNICEF has received 14 per cent of the requested US$ 151.4 million to support the children of Myanmar.

More is needed to ensure 1.1 million children get better access to health care and education, protection, safe drinking water and malnutrition supplementation and treatment.

• 23,153 people received primary health care services across Rakhine, Kachin, Shan, Kayin and Yangon peri-urban area, and 585 children aged 9 to 18 months were vaccinated against measles in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan.