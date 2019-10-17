UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report #9 (September 2019)

Highlights

• Coverage of basic health services and measles immunization significantly increased in both Kachin and Shan States in September. A total of 10,360 people (5,201 females; 5,159 males) accessed basic health care services, 614 per cent of the monthly target, and 601 children 9-18 months (282 girls; 319 boys) or 178 per cent of the target were vaccinated against measles through UNICEF support.

• Child Protection and Education sections in Rakhine State provided a “training of trainers” to 30 Township Education Officers and four Township Social Welfare Officers in 10 townships, which will be further “cascaded” to a total of 600 teachers in October. Each teacher will then provide psycho-social and explosive ordinance risk awareness sessions in their schools reaching an estimated 64,000 children.

• The WASH Cluster, supported by UNICEF, supported Training in Data Management and Analysis through Excel in Myitkyina, Kachin to 35 participants including Government staff and local NGOs as part of a national programme to build the capacity of all WASH stakeholders.

• UNICEF and our partner trained 45 child protection staff in Rakhine State on the reporting and monitoring mechanism for the six Grave Violations.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF appeals for US$59M to sustain provision of life-saving and life-sustaining services for children and their caregivers in Myanmar. In 2019, United States Agency for International Development, the Governments of Japan and Denmark, the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations directorate, the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund, and the Czech Committee for UNICEF have generously contributed to UNICEF Myanmar humanitarian response. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received. However, the 2019 HAC still has a funding gap of 66%. Without sufficient funding over 460,000 people will not have access to adequate water services, and nearly 111,000 adolescents will not receive the education and life skills support they need. To meet the immediate response needs, UNICEF received an internal loan of US$2.4M from the UNICEF Emergency Programme.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Fighting continues in central and northern Rakhine between the Myanmar military and Arakan Army resulting in the displacement of over 30,000 people with the most significant dislocation in Mrauk-U, Rathedaung and Buthidaung townships. The Arakan Army is part of the Northern Alliance of three military groups in Shan State which has declared a unilateral ceasefire until 31 December, however fighting continues. The unilateral ceasefire declared by the Myanmar military in December 2018 which was extended three times, ended on 21 September 2019. This loosely coincides with the start of the dry season when fighting generally increases. Kachin State, however, remains calm with very little fighting or displacement in 2019. Access to affected populations in all three states remains difficult with significant bureaucratic impediments, and delayed and restrictive processes, which hamper UNICEF’s ability to reach those most in need.